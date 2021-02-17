Growth of startup ecosystem - one of Azerbaijan's priority tasks, ministry says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The growth of a startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan is one of the country’s priority tasks, Rashad Azizov, head of the innovation and digital development department at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said.

Azizov made the remark during an online event on the topic ‘Entering of innovation ecosystem and local startups on international arena', Trend reports.

According to him, since 2012, the Azerbaijani government has begun to pay special attention to the startup ecosystem of the country.

"Along with the above, for the first time in Azerbaijan there appeared ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) service and technological parks, the activities of which became the basis for the formation of a certain legal base in this field," he added.

Besides, according to the ministry representative, some changes have been made in this industry since 2018.

"These changes affected not only state organizations, but also a number of others. In the same year, innovation centers and agencies were established under the Ministry of Communications to directly support the startup environment, provide assistance and provide the necessary conditions for entrepreneurs in the development of their activities in this direction," he said.

Azizov also noted that in 2020, the Innovation Agency has developed a solution that allows to divide startup projects into certain categories.

At the same time, he pointed out that the formation of such a classification will allow more correctly develop projects, and see progress of the project at each stage of its development.

"The formation of the legal framework allows, first of all, the state most profitably, for all participants, to create investment funds, make investments in projects and a number of other important issues," concluded Azizov.

