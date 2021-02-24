Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency becomes first full-fledged member of IASP in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Innovation Agency of Azerbaijan has become the first full member of the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) in the region, the agency told Trend.

The Innovation Agency took part in the Let's talk summit organized by the IASP.

“In the course of the summit, new trends and challenges faced by the IASP and innovation centers were discussed. Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Agency, Tural Karimli, emphasized the importance of international cooperation and spoke about the measures taken in this direction and the work planned for the future,” the Innovation Agency said.

The IASP has 350 members from 77 countries and over 115,000 companies.

