Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos and Spanish GTD companies sign protocol on co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC and the Spanish GTD Ingenieria de Sistemas (GTD System and Software Engineering) signed a protocol of intent on cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Azercosmos.

According to the protocol, the sides will carry out joint activities in the area of analytics and solutions in the sphere of space, the development of satellite systems, the exchange of knowledge and experience within the framework of educational programs.

The protocol also provides support for research and development activities in the space industry in Azerbaijan, ensuring the transfer of technologies for engineering solutions for satellite systems.

"The protocol emphasizes the importance of applying the latest information technologies in the sphere of remote sensing and geospatial data management, which is currently one of the priorities of space industry," Azercosmos said.