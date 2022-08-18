Azerbaijan and Germany discuss development of space industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Deputy Head of the German Embassy Mission in Azerbaijan Heiko Schwarz and representatives of the Embassy visited the main center for ground satellite control of Azercosmos OJSC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azercosmos OJSC.

During the meeting, the guest was informed about the activities of Azercosmos OJSC, satellite projects of Azerbaijan and plans for further development.

The parties discussed the development of educational programs for the training of specialists in the space sector, including the possibilities of scientific research.

"An exchange of views took place on cooperation with German companies in the direction of the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan. The guests were also informed about the preparatory work for the 74th International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku in 2023," Azercosmos states.

German agencies and companies working in the space sector are invited to participate in the International Astronautical Congress 2023