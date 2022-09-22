Cooperation with Azerbaijan to create stable cosmic ecosystem in region - Voyager Space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Cooperation with Azerbaijan will allow Voyager Space American aerospace company to create a stable cosmic ecosystem in the region, Chief Revenue Officer of Voyager Space Clay Mowry said, Trend reports via Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the company is opening doors for developing space countries in order to engage in research and science.

"Space technologies and science have the potential to change society," Mowry added.

In his turn, Chairman of the Board at Azercosmos national space agency Samaddin Asadov stressed that partnership with Voyager Space will allow expanding cosmic programs and technology in the country.

"Strengthening of local space ecosystem with global partners such as Voyager Space is one of the main goals of Azerbaijan," he said.

Azercosmos OJSC and Voyager Space signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in Paris.

In accordance with the reached agreement, the Parties aim to develop cooperation in the areas of space infrastructure, the creation of scientific centers, research programs, the development of technologies and innovations, as well as the exchange of experience in various areas.