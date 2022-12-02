Azerbaijan introducing new requirements related to mobile device registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan introduces new requirements related to mobile device registration, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment proposed to the Telecommunications Law, which was discussed at a joint meeting of the Parliament's Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising and the Agrarian Policy Committee.

The mobile device registration should be carried out in the manner prescribed by the relevant executive authority. In order to prevent avoiding mobile device registration, it's prohibited to change or copy the device's IMEI number (International Mobile Equipment Identity), as well as provide telecommunications services to the devices, IMEI numbers of which are blacklisted.