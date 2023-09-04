Azerbaijan, China discuss 4IR technologies application-related projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Azerbaijan and China have discussed projects in the field of technology application of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), informed Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"During the meeting with Xin Guobin, China’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology, we discussed the development of economic relations between our countries, industrial production, as well as cooperation opportunities and prospective projects in the application of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and the digitalization of the economy," the publication reads.

Azerbaijan Trade House opened in Beijing on September 3.

The Azerbaijan Trade House, established by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy in accordance with the assignment of the head of state, will support the promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market and the expansion of exports of Azerbaijani products, as well as coordinate in this field.

Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China on September 1.