Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pipes

3 February 2020 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Pompeo encourages Kazakhstan’s ongoing reforms
Kazakhstan 10:37
Kazakhstan evacuates its citizens from Wuhan
Kazakhstan 10:03
Pompeo calls Kazakhstan reliable partner of U.S.
Kazakhstan 2 February 19:34
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps
Tenders 1 February 15:33
Kazakhstan's major oil fields to undergo maintenance
Oil&Gas 1 February 12:08
Kazakhstan ready to provide assistance to China to battle coronavirus outbreak
Kazakhstan 1 February 11:57
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block expected to produce more in 2020
Oil&Gas 11:50
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey increases
Turkey 11:49
Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support
Economy 11:47
Panasonic posts higher profit on cost cuts, improved battery business with Tesla
Other News 11:43
Turkey's foreign trade turnover increases
Turkey 11:42
Iran reduces sugar import by $1 billion
Business 11:41
Over 60 OSCE PA representatives to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan's Access Bank sees increase in losses
Finance 11:22
US State Department highly appreciates cooperation with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 11:21