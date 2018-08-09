Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries

9 August 2018 11:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Kazakhstan has offered Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to introduce the "Silk Road" visa for tourists, Kazinform international news agency reported.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already come to such an agreement. This will help foreign tourists to easily cross the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Multiple entry visas among Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are proposed to be introduced within the "Modern Silk Road" project. Currently, the countries that are members of the Turkic Council are developing proposals for this tourism product.

"We should move from words to deeds and prepare quality decisions concerning tourism by the Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council, to be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 3,” Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at a meeting of the ministers of tourism of the Turkic Council in Astana.

“One of them may be the decision to approve the joint tourism product entitled "Modern Silk Road" and jointly promote it at all international exhibitions,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37
IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed
Oil&Gas 11:52
Current account deficit in Kazakhstan significantly decreases
Economy news 11:36
Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund announces tender to improve electronic mortgage system
Tenders 11:04
Tengizchevroil reveals volume of direct payments to Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 10:53
Azerbaijani textile may appear in European markets
Economy news 10:31
Latest
Uzbekistan's largest private bank begins accepting deposits in US dollars
Economy news 12:46
Heydar Aliyev International Airport served over 2.5 million passengers during first seven months of 2018
Economy news 12:37
Turkmenistan starts producing briquetted coal
Economy news 12:20
American company planning to invest in oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:03
Azerbaijani oil prices drop on August 8
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan holds environmental inspection of large gas chemical complex in Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 11:56
IGB: Procedure for selection of owner's engineer resumed
Oil&Gas 11:52
Current account deficit in Kazakhstan significantly decreases
Economy news 11:36
Russian company to supply steel products to Turkey through BTK
Economy news 11:34