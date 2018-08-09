Kazakhstan offers Azerbaijan to introduce single tourist visa for Turkic countries

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Kazakhstan has offered Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to introduce the "Silk Road" visa for tourists, Kazinform international news agency reported.

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already come to such an agreement. This will help foreign tourists to easily cross the Kazakh-Uzbek border.

Multiple entry visas among Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are proposed to be introduced within the "Modern Silk Road" project. Currently, the countries that are members of the Turkic Council are developing proposals for this tourism product.

"We should move from words to deeds and prepare quality decisions concerning tourism by the Summit of the Heads of State of the Turkic Council, to be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 3,” Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly said at a meeting of the ministers of tourism of the Turkic Council in Astana.

“One of them may be the decision to approve the joint tourism product entitled "Modern Silk Road" and jointly promote it at all international exhibitions,” he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news