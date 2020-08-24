ADY Express unveils volume of bitumen delivered from Azerbaijan to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
Azerbaijan’s ADY Express OJSC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, delivered bitumen produced at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Ukraine, Trend reports referring to the OJSC.
According to the source, the delivery was carried out within a joint project of ADY Express and SOCAR's Department of Marketing and Economic Operations.
"Initially, 8,500 tons of bitumen were loaded into 130 railway tanks and sent to Ukraine. The tanks are delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia, then by ferry across the Black Sea to Ukraine, from where they're delivered to Orlovshchina and Vasilkov railway stations.”
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: The situation in the districts should be properly analyzed, existing shortcomings and deficiencies should be investigated and issues of concern should be resolved
President Aliyev: Attention paid to the power engineering sector and the allocated state investments that have allowed us the opportunity to fully meet our needs
Azerbaijani president: Power engineering in our country is going through a period of rapid development, and this is the key condition for our development
Azerbaijani president: World's biggest energy companies interested in producing renewable energy in Azerbaijan today