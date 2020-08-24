ADY Express unveils volume of bitumen delivered from Azerbaijan to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.24

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s ADY Express OJSC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, delivered bitumen produced at Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Ukraine, Trend reports referring to the OJSC.

According to the source, the delivery was carried out within a joint project of ADY Express and SOCAR's Department of Marketing and Economic Operations.

"Initially, 8,500 tons of bitumen were loaded into 130 railway tanks and sent to Ukraine. The tanks are delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia, then by ferry across the Black Sea to Ukraine, from where they're delivered to Orlovshchina and Vasilkov railway stations.”

