Azerbaijani customs implementing projects to develop int’l trade (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani customs is successfully implementing the projects to develop international trade, Lieutenant General of the Customs Service, head of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev said.

Mehdiyev made the remark at a virtual conference of the heads of the customs services of the Europe region of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee, the heads of customs services from 53 member-states of the European region of the organization attended the conference.

At present, the WCO Europe Region, in which the most developed countries are represented, is headed by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

In his opening speech, Mehdiyev expressed the hope that the issues of importance for the region will be discussed at the conference, the decisions will be made to strengthen international cooperation and further development of customs.

Stressing that the Azerbaijani customs is also successfully developing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chairman of the State Customs Committee spoke about the projects based on information technologies, the development of international trade, steps being taken in the fight against smuggling, especially drug trafficking.

More than a ton of drugs have been revealed and seized from circulation this year, which is an important contribution to the protection of public health.

Mehdiyev informed the participants about the work done by the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee during the chairmanship in the European region.

In his speech, WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya spoke about the activity of the customs service of Azerbaijan during the chairmanship in the European region.

Mikuriya stressed that one of the main issues for customs is to ensure the continuity of the trade supply chain and the customs bodies have successfully acted in this sphere during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Azerbaijani customs service was unanimously elected a member of the political commission for 2021-2023.

