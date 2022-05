BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The Russian Azimuth airline has resumed flights on the route Astrakhan - Baku – Astrakhan, Trend reports with reference to the company.

According to the company, flights will be operated from May 30, twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the schedule, the landing time of the aircraft in Baku is 14:10 (GMT +4), and the departure time to Astrakhan is 15:10 (GMT +4).

Azimuth Airlines operates flights from Russian Mineralnye Vody and Sochi cities.