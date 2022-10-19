Port of Baku records growth in number of transported cars (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. As many as 9,316 wheeled vehicles (excluding TIR and trailers) were transported through the Baku International Sea Trade Port in the first nine months of 2022, up by three times against the same period of 2021, Trend reports referring to the Baku port.

According to the port, passenger cars make up the major part of wheeled vehicles.

"Cars are mainly being delivered to the Port of Baku from Georgia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, the UK, Belgium, Germany and other countries, and then are sent to the Central Asian countries. In accordance with the agreement of the Port of Baku with leading European logistics companies, world-famous car brands such as Toyota, Lexus, and BMW are being transferred to Central Asia through the Baku port as well. The vehicles loaded into TIR and railroad cars are shipped to the country of destination by ferry," the port said.