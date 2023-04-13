Overhaul of 'Atamoqlan Kerimov' crane ship completed in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. The overhaul of the 'Atamoqlan Kerimov' crane ship of the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO) CJSC has been completed, ASCO told Trend.

Atamoqlan Kerimov is a crane ship built in 1988. The ship's carrying capacity is 380 t DWT and current draught is reported to be 2.4 meters. Overall length is 63.6 meters, width - 15.24 meters.

According to ASCO, crane ship with a lifting capacity of 40 tons, main and auxiliary engines, pumps, etc. were repaired at Azerbaijan's Bibi-Eybat shipyard. At the same time, all necessary inspections and repairs of automatics, navigation equipment and electrical parts were carried out.

ASCO also noted that the residential premises, bathrooms and dining rooms have also been renovated in accordance with modern requirements.

"The underwater and surface parts of the vessel have been cleaned and painted. Damaged areas in the underwater and surface parts of the hull have been replaced. The ship's engine and steering complex, bottom and side fittings, tread devices have been also restored. After the repair, ship was released into sea. The tests have been successfully completed and the ship has been returned to service," the company said.