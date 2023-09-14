Kazakhstan plans to gradually boost Middle Corridor's capacity - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 14. Kazakhstan intends to systematically increase the capacity of the Trans-Caspian international transport route (Middle Corridor), said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his speech at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, Trend reports.

Speaking about the full implementation of the transport and logistics potential of the countries of Central Asia, Tokayev noted that this inherently strategic area can become a support point for the rapid development of the region.

"We are witnessing the formation of a new economic geography of the world. An increase in trade flows in the direction of China, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East is predicted," he said.

Tokayev added that Central Asia is at the crossroads connecting the global north and south, west and east.

"This is our serious advantage, which opens up broad prospects. At the current stage, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route plays a special role. In the medium term, traffic volumes along this corridor can be increased fivefold. We intend to systematically increase its capacity by introducing digital solutions and modernizing infrastructure," he added.