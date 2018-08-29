About 15% of border between Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan uncoordinated

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

About 15 percent of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan remains uncoordinated, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan Komil Rashidov said at a press conference, the Kabar agency reported.

He noted that a total of 28 meetings of the governments dedicated to the border issues have been held.

An intensive and constructive dialogue is held in order to find common grounds and reasonable solutions to reach an agreement, he said.

"We have a complicated heritage from the past and it is not the merit of Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan. We must take this into account," he said.

