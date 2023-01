In 2023, Kazakhstan is passing the chairmanship of the CIS to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing TASS.

The republic’s President Sadyr Japarov vowed that, as chairman, his country will pay special attention to bolstering good-neighborly relations and trust between CIS member states.

The decision on Bishkek’s chairmanship was made on October 14 at a CIS summit in Astana. Russia and Kazakhstan will be co-chairing.