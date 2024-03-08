President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree approving women support state program

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree approving the State Program of Kyrgyzstan c to support women's leadership until 2030, Trend reports.

The program, aimed at creating conditions for active participation of women in the political, economic, and social life of the country, also seeks to promote their role in decision-making processes, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The initiative aims to set priorities in state policy regarding gender equality and to contribute to the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan.

Key components of the state program include conducting information campaigns to raise awareness and support public opinion on the role of women in society and the necessity of their active participation in decision-making. A crucial aspect of such measures will be encouraging the inclusion of women in reserve of personnel.

Furthermore, the program entails providing training and professional development opportunities for women aspiring to leadership positions. This includes educational programs and training sessions aimed at enhancing their leadership skills and competencies.

Additionally, it involves developing a system to prepare female candidates for leadership positions and enhancing their qualifications post-appointment.

This state program is intended to be a key factor in achieving the country's development goals and creating a more just and equitable society.