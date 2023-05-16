Tajikistan's imports from Latvia increase almost twofold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The value of exports from Latvia to Tajikistan grew almost two times or by 323,883 euro in February 2023 compared to January 2023 – from 342,711 euro up to 666,594 euro, Trend reports with reference to Eurostat.

According to the agency, the bulk of Tajikistan’s imports from Latvia during the period under review fell on the products of the chemical or allied industries – 447,196 euro. The figure increased by 2.1 times compared to January 2023 (212,428 euro).

In February 2023, Tajikistan imported from Latvia base metals and articles of thereof for 140,198 euro, various vehicles and transport equipment for 26,150 euro, and machinery and mechanical appliances for 1,629 euro.

Overall, Tajikistan imported from Latvia goods for 8.2 million euro in 2022, which is 3 percent more than 7.9 million euro in 2021. Tajikistan’s exports to Latvia last year amounted o 144,089 euro, increasing by 3.2 times over 43,980 euro in 2021.

The value of trade turnover between Tajikistan and EU countries exceeded 84 million euros in from January through February 2023.

During the specified period, Tajikistan imported goods from the EU countries for more than 56.4 million euros. The value of Tajikistan’s exports to the EU totaled 27.6 million from January through February 2023.