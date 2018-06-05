Argentina's envoy presents credentials to Turkmen parliament head

5 June 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 5

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mammedova received credentials from the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Argentina to Turkmenistan Ricardo Ernesto Lagorio, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported June 5.

The diplomat was informed about the key directions of the Turkmen domestic policy and got familiar with the structure and activities of the Turkmen Parliament.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the availability of multifaceted potential for development of interstate relations, according to the report.

The importance of developing contacts between the legislative bodies of the two countries was also underlined.

The ambassador was also received in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, where an exchange of views took place on the priority aspects of the bilateral partnership.

