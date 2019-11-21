Turkmenistan, US hold political consultations in Washington

21 November 2019 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen delegation, led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, held another round of annual Turkmenistan-US political consultations in Washington, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The US side was represented by Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells.

The sides exchanged the views on topical issues on the bilateral agenda. The meeting participants stressed the importance of effective use of the mechanism of political consultations to consider the current state and prospects for strengthening interaction between Turkmenistan and the US in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992.

Turkmenistan has established relations with the companies working in such fields as oil and gas and chemical industries, computer technology, power engineering, agriculture, transport and logistics. Among them are Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and others.

The Turkmen-US Business Council was established in 2008. As of May 1, 2018, 156 projects with the participation of the US companies worth $2.6 billion and 0.3 million euros were registered in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Int'l economic forum participants discuss establishment of SPECA Fund in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:52
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in chemical industry
Business 15:40
Turkmenistan to look for new destinations from Turkmenbashi Seaport
Business 14:50
Turkmen company implementing new technologies for gas sulfur transportation
Oil&Gas 14:21
Turkey decreases fruit exports to Turkmenistan
Turkey 13:13
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz province opens tender to construct communication networks in region
Tenders 12:51
Latest
UAE's Flydubai to boost freight flow between Uzbekistan and Gulf states
Business 16:21
Corbyn vows to give Britain a pay rise through taxing the rich
Europe 16:08
Snam confirms completion of work on TAP by late 2020
Oil&Gas 16:05
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created at newly built part of Sumgayit Boulevard Complex
Politics 16:02
Kazakhstan, China agreed on measures to increase mutual cargo turnover
Business 16:01
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits tomb of unknown soldier in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 15:57
Int'l economic forum participants discuss establishment of SPECA Fund in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 15:52
President Ilham Aliyev attends event marking 70th anniversary of Sumgayit
Politics 15:41
Turkmenistan aims to attract foreign investment in chemical industry
Business 15:40