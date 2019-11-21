Turkmenistan, US hold political consultations in Washington

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen delegation, led by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, held another round of annual Turkmenistan-US political consultations in Washington, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The US side was represented by Acting Assistant Secretary of State of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells.

The sides exchanged the views on topical issues on the bilateral agenda. The meeting participants stressed the importance of effective use of the mechanism of political consultations to consider the current state and prospects for strengthening interaction between Turkmenistan and the US in the political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992.

Turkmenistan has established relations with the companies working in such fields as oil and gas and chemical industries, computer technology, power engineering, agriculture, transport and logistics. Among them are Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and others.

The Turkmen-US Business Council was established in 2008. As of May 1, 2018, 156 projects with the participation of the US companies worth $2.6 billion and 0.3 million euros were registered in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news