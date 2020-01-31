Ashgabat holds discussions on search, rescue operations in Caspian Sea

31 January 2020 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The second meeting of the authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states on the discussion of the project of the Agreement between the Governments of the Caspian States on Cooperation in Conducting Search and Rescue Operations in the Caspian Sea is being held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen ministry.

The event is attended by experts from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The document is aimed to enhance the collaboration of the Caspian littoral states in conducting the search and rescue operations in the Caspian Sea.

The issue was raised at the V Summit of the heads of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau (Kazakhstan) in August 2018.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated that there is still room for progress in implementing the provisions of the agreement on cooperation in the field of prevention of emergency situations and emergency management in the Caspian Sea.

"Further work is needed on this matter taking into account the fact that most of the Caspian Sea is a common water area. The response mechanism also acts as an important component in search and rescue operations at sea. In this aspect, the development of a five-sided agreement in the field of search and rescue in the Caspian becomes particularly relevant," Turkmen head of state noted.

Moreover, official Ashgabat has come up with the idea of creating a new Caspian environmental program as a set of environmental measures to ensure the rational use of the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan exports denim clothing to CIS countries, US and Turkey
Business 12:13
Turkmen president holds meeting on prevention of infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 12:03
Deputy PM for security, military, legal issues appointed in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:15
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 30 January 16:05
Switzerland helping Turkmenistan in protection against counterfeit products
Business 30 January 15:12
Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system
Turkmenistan 30 January 11:33
Latest
Turkmenistan exports denim clothing to CIS countries, US and Turkey
Business 12:13
Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Work to improve banking sector to continue
Finance 12:06
Review of estimated real GDP in Georgia
Business 12:05
Turkmen president holds meeting on prevention of infectious diseases
Turkmenistan 12:03
Political analyst: Armenian PM’s actions at odds with efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict
Commentary 12:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decreases interest rate (PHOTO)
Finance 12:02
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves up
Finance 11:59
Azerbaijani oil price on Jan. 30
Oil&Gas 11:03
Ambassador: Germany regards Uzbekistan as key state of Central Asia
Business 11:03