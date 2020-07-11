Uzbekistan's COVID-19 cases top 12,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased to 12,027, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 7,530 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 55 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020. Since May 15, the commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, flights and trains on domestic routes will be suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, upon the decision of the Special Republican Commission, from 10 July 2020, the movement of cars is again limited by time of day from 7:00am to 10:00am and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (GMT +5), traffic between regions is prohibited (except for Tashkent and Tashkent region) and public transport will not work.

The country is divided into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, according to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level. On June 4, the commission updated the list of "red", "yellow" and "green" zones.

The "red" zones include Nukus city, Beruniy, Kungrad District of Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Shafirkan, Gijduvon, Vabkent and Jondor district of Bukhara region; Zarafshan city of Navoi region; Sharaf-Rashidov, Galyaaral and Dustlik districts of Jizzakh region; Namangan city, Pap, Yangikurgan, Turakurgan, Narin and Uychin districts of Namangan region; Gulistan city and Sayxunabad district of Syrdarya region; Quzar district of Kashkadarya region; Muzrabad district of Surkhandarya region; Zangiota, Kibray, Chirchik, Urtachirchik and Tashkent districts of Tashkent region, Urgench city of Khorezm region.

The "yellow" zones cover Amurdaryo district of Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic; Karshi,Chirakchin, Kitab and Mubarek districts of Kashkadarya region; Andinjan, Altinkul, Balikchin, Paxtaabad districts of Andinjan region; Navoi city of Navoi region; Bukhara city of Bukhara region; Turakurgan and Namangan District of Namangan region; Samarkand city, Samarkand district, Taylak, Urgurt, Kattakurgan districts of Samarkand region; Tashkent city, Akkurgan,Ahangaran, Bekabad, Yangikul, Chinaz, Bostanlik, Pskent, Yukori Chirchiq districts of Tashkent region; Termez city, Denaus, Boysun, Jarkurgan, Kumkurgan districts of Surkhandarya region; Khankin, Bagat, Urgench and Hazorasp districts of Khorezm region.

The "green" zones include the entire Fergana region and some other districts.

