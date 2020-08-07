Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 7

Uzbekistan 7 August 2020 09:50 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 740 to 28,809, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 19,587 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 179 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 15, 2020.

According to the decision of the commission, flights and trains on domestic routes were suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, on 31 July, August 1-2 and August 8-9, the movement of vehicles, including taxis, will be completely stopped. Except for medical emergencies and procedures, and vehicles with special stickers and exemptions. It is recommended not to leave homes on these days.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

