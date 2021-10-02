Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 471 new COVID-19 cases, 495 patients have recovered, and 3 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 174,879 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 169,866 of them have recovered, and 1,245 people have died.

In particular, 192 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 102 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 19 people in Karakalpakstan, 15 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 9 people in Jizzakh region, 6 people in Kashkadarya region, 5 people in Navoi region, 15 people in Namangan region, 44 people in Samarkand region, 12 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 28 people in the Fergana region, 11 people in the Khorezm region.

