Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases on Dec.29, with 124 patients recovering from the disease, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 35 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 40 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 12 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 5 people in Jizzakh region, 1 person in Navoi region, 5 people in Namangan region, 11 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 8 people in the Fergana region and 13 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 198,769 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 195,840 of them have recovered. The recovery rate stood at 98 percent.

