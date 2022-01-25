Uzbekistan sets up government commission to study major power outage
A government commission has been set up to study the major power outage, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
The commission was created on the instructions of the President under Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. The first task of the commission is to restore the power supply to consumers.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the government commission is also responsible for preventing recurrences, identifying the causes, developing and implementing immediate measures to ensure the stability of the power supply.
Earlier, the Energy Ministry had noted that the power supply would be restored in stages.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO)
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging'
I do hope that post-war period will open new opportunities for whole region - President Ilham Aliyev
Confident that Iranian companies will begin to work actively in liberated lands in near future - President Ilham Aliyev
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company turns on all "North-East-South of Kazakhstan" transmission lines
President Ilham Aliyev presents Istiglal Order to Chairperson of Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds videoconference meeting with Iranian minister (PHOTO/VIDEO)