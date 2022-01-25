Uzbekistan sets up government commission to study major power outage

A government commission has been set up to study the major power outage, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The commission was created on the instructions of the President under Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. The first task of the commission is to restore the power supply to consumers.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the government commission is also responsible for preventing recurrences, identifying the causes, developing and implementing immediate measures to ensure the stability of the power supply.

Earlier, the Energy Ministry had noted that the power supply would be restored in stages.