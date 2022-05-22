Jonathan Henick may become US Ambassador to Uzbekistan

US President Joe Biden has nominated Jonathan Henick to the post of US Ambassador to Uzbekistan. This was reported by the press service of the White House, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The US Senate must approve the candidacy of Jonathan Henick for the post of US Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

Jonathan Henick has many years of experience in various fields. Previously, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, where he was responsible for the countries of Central Asia, as well as public diplomacy and media relations in South and Central Asia.

He has also served as Minister-Counselor for Public Affairs in Turkey, Deputy Chief of Mission in Timor-Leste, and in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Portugal and Uzbekistan.

Henick holds a master’s degree in international relations from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College.

Now the US Ambassador to Uzbekistan is Daniel Rosenblum.