US ready to support Uzbekistan in joining WTO

In Washington, Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva met with Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Christopher Wilson, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During the talks, the American side was informed in detail about the results of large-scale reforms in the field of combating forced labor, ensuring the labor rights of citizens and improving the legal framework.

In turn, Christopher Wilson, welcoming the significant achievements of Uzbekistan in the field of eliminating forced labor, noted that the cancellation of the cotton boycott by the Cotton Campaign coalition is an obvious recognition of progress in the field of forced labor.

According to the diplomat, the United States is committed to supporting Uzbekistan’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization (WTO). In this regard, he noted the readiness of the American side to take part in the fifth meeting of the working group on Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO.

In addition, the US is interested in further expanding engagement with Uzbekistan in advancing common priorities under the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between Central Asia and the United States. In this context, the USTR representative expressed hope for close coordination with the Uzbek side in the development of electronic commerce, which will create a strong foundation for deepening the integration of the CA countries into the global supply chain.

Christopher Wilson also noted that he is counting on support for the work of another TIFA working group on women's economic empowerment. Following the talks, the parties expressed mutual commitment to the further development and expansion of a multifaceted trade and economic partnership.