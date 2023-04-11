Uzbekistan counts on Israel's help in solving problem of drought in regions near Aral Sea - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Uzbekistan looks to attract specialists and technologies from Israel to remedy arid and saline lands of the Aral Sea region, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The matter was discussed between Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Aziz Voitov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Uzbekistan Zehavit Ben-Hillel.

According to the ministry, for the implementation of a pilot project on land restoration and cultivation of plant crops in the Aral Sea region, Uzbekistan plans to allocate to Israeli specialists free of charge a plot of land.

The youngest Aralkum desert in the world is located in the region near the Aral Sea, and this phenomenon in the future may lead to environmental disasters in Uzbekistan, in particular, a complete drought in that region.

Besides the abovementioned matters, the parties also discussed prospects of boosting cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Uzbekistan intends to implement Israeli experience in the development of this sector, in particular, Israel has rich experience in a number of areas of the agricultural sector, including efficient use of water resources, drought-resistant agriculture, precision farming, sustainable crops, etc.

Following the talks, the Israeli side expressed readiness to support Uzbekistan in the questions mentioned below, as well as to speed up the implementation of the projects proposed during the meeting.

Back in March 2023, Saida Mirziyoyeva (head of the Communications and Information Policy Branch of the Executive Office of the Uzbek Presidential Administration) addressed the UN conference and delivered a speech about the consequences of the Aral tragedy, the large-scale work carried out by Uzbekistan to mitigate them, as well as the leadership of the country in uniting international efforts in this direction.