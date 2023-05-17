Over 1GW of solar power to be produced in Uzbekistan with EBRD's support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Uzbekistan, together with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), will construct 3 large solar power plants with a total capacity of 1.2 GW in 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, while addressing the participants of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the EBRD's Board of Governors held in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"We have planned to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the production of electric energy to 40 percent by 2030. Already this year, together with the EBRD, we will implement the construction of 3 large solar power plants," he said.

President Mirziyoyev added that, as Samarkand has been included in the EBRD's 'Green Cities" program, Uzbekistan also relies on the bank's support in including Nukus, Andijan, Bukhara, and Namangan in this initiative.

The 32nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) continues in Samarkand. A number of various contracts, including those in renewable energy development, have been signed already.