JICA's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The project portfolio of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Uzbekistan has already totaled over $3.5 billion, Trend reports.

This figure was unveiled during the meeting between Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and the newly appointed Head of JICA rep office in Uzbekistan Yoshibumi Bito.

Both parties expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of the growth in the volume of JICA's current investment portfolio in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The portfolio consists of 11 projects in various sectors such as energy, infrastructure development, agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Kudratov emphasized the importance of JICA's active participation in achieving the strategic development goals of Uzbekistan. These goals include increasing foreign investment, realizing the industrial potential of sectors and regions, fostering domestic and international trade, and developing the energy sector in Uzbekistan.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their active cooperation, focusing on the high-quality implementation of current joint projects and exploring new areas of cooperation.