President of Uzbekistan arrives on official visit to US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has arrived in New York on an official visit to participate in the events of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Trend reports.

At the airport, the honored guest was met by the Mayor of New York Eric Adams, the Chairman of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC) Carolyn Lamm and other officials.

In accordance with the program of his stay, on September 19, Mirziyoyev will make a report at the general debate of the plenary session of the United Nations General Assembly and present his vision on topical issues of the regional and global agenda.