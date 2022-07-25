Exports from Iranian Bushehr prov. up by 19%: official

An official said that the exports from Bushehr have increased by 19 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the first quarter of the current year, 7.7 million tons of commodities worth $4.6 billion were exported abroad from the province, Ali Esmaeilpour said.

The exports have risen 19 percent in terms of volume and 95 percent in terms of value, the provincial official added.

Petrochemical products, minerals, aquatic species, vegetables as well as cucurbits are among the exported products, he pointed out.

The commodities have mostly been exported to China, the United Arab Emirates, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Turkey, Ivory Coast, and Pakistan, he further noted.