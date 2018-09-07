Iran to build crystal melamine petrochemical park

7 September 2018 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 7

Trend:

Iran plans to build its first Crystal Melamine Petrochemical Park in the south-western Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, the head of Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group Company announced.

A contract worth 280 million euros has been signed with Iran’s private sector for the construction of the country’s first Crystal Melamine Petrochemical Park in the city of Dehdasht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Rasool Ashrafzdeh told ILNA on September 6.

He added that an Iranian contractor will finance the entire petrochemical project, which will have a capacity of 300,000 tons.

One of the main reasons behind the construction of the park is to boost the value chain of Dena Ethylene Pipeline, located in west and southwest of the country, the official noted.

Melamine is the organic compound with the formula C3H6N6. This white solid is a trimer of cyanamide, with a 1,3,5-triazine skeleton. It is widely used in the production of certain plastics, e.g. Formica. Like cyanamide, it contains 67 percent nitrogen by mass, and its derivatives have fire retardant properties due to its release of nitrogen gas when burned or charred.

