Iran officials discuss boost of trade ties with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

8 September 2018 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:

Iranian officials and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs held talks in Tehran to explore ways for enhanced trade ties between the two nations.

Members of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce held a specialized meeting in the Iranian capital on Friday and discussed ways to remove obstacles in a way for Tehran and Baku to promote economic ties, IRIB news agency reported on September 8.

Offering new and efficient methods to boost bilateral ties between Iran and Azerbaijan was among the major topics discussed by Mohammad Reza Karbasi, international affairs deputy of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and Azerbaijani businessmen.

During the meeting, both sides described Azerbaijan as Iran’s gateway to the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

They discussed exports of agricultural products from Iran to Azerbaijan due to low costs in the Islamic Republic.

Iran and Azerbaijan have ramped up efforts in recent years to forge a closer partnership in various areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran, Azerbaijan to cut tariffs between ports
Business 4 September 17:10
Azerbaijan - 4th most visited spot for Iranian tourists
Business 4 September 15:19
Latest on performance of Iran’s Astara customs checkpoint with Azerbaijan
Business 1 September 18:28
Tehran, Baku cooperating closely on Caspian Sea – Iran’s FM
Politics 26 August 10:05
Iran, Azerbaijan ink MoU to build border wall along Astarachay
Society 25 July 10:51
Azerbaijan could connect Iran’s electricity network to Russia, EU – official (Exclusive)
Business 25 July 09:52
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:49
Tender: Turkmen ministry to purchase vaccines, disinfection meds
Tenders 11:49
Azerbaijan offers to reduce delivery time of online orders to Russia, Ukraine
ICT 11:09
Azerbaijan's GoldenPay postpones plans to enter new market
ICT 10:34
Bulgarian minister: IGB construction to begin by late 2018
Oil&Gas 10:34
Italian finance minister moves to reassure EU on budget
Europe 10:31
Turkmen GDP grows
Turkmenistan 10:20
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 75 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:19
New top appointments at large Turkmen agro bank
Turkmenistan 10:19