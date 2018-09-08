Iran officials discuss boost of trade ties with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8

Iranian officials and Azerbaijani entrepreneurs held talks in Tehran to explore ways for enhanced trade ties between the two nations.

Members of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce held a specialized meeting in the Iranian capital on Friday and discussed ways to remove obstacles in a way for Tehran and Baku to promote economic ties, IRIB news agency reported on September 8.

Offering new and efficient methods to boost bilateral ties between Iran and Azerbaijan was among the major topics discussed by Mohammad Reza Karbasi, international affairs deputy of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, and Azerbaijani businessmen.

During the meeting, both sides described Azerbaijan as Iran’s gateway to the nations of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

They discussed exports of agricultural products from Iran to Azerbaijan due to low costs in the Islamic Republic.

Iran and Azerbaijan have ramped up efforts in recent years to forge a closer partnership in various areas.

