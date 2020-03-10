Iran Air resumes flights to Europe
Iran Air flights to European destinations were resumed just after 48 hours they were canceled, Trend reports citing IRNA.
All Iran Air flights to Europe will be done based on the schedule.
In the wake of limitations set by the European Commission for Iran Air flights, the issue was followed up by Iran Air managing director and the Iranian Foreign Ministry started consultations with the European Commission.
As a result all flights were resumed except Vienna, Stockholm and Gothenburg that have been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to potentially fatal virus.
