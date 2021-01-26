Iran welcomes interaction with Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

Trend:

Iran welcomes the enthusiasm of the Saudi Arabia's FM, regarding interaction with Iran, said Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei, Trend reports via IRNA.

Rabiei made the remarks following Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan's claim that Saudi Arabia extends its hand to Iran to make peace, though he accused Iran of not being serious about talks with Riyadh.

"Iran has always stated that it is ready to negotiate with neighboring countries including Saudi Arabia to resolve differences," he said. "Although these claims of the Saudi Arabian foreign minister are sort of an escape from responsibilities and hiding mistakes of the past," he said.