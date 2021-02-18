Iran to export €5mn of medical equipment to Indonesia

An Iranian knowledge-based company, based in Tehran’s Pardis Technology Park, signed an agreement to sell medical equipment worth €5 million to an Indonesian company, Trend reports citing Mehr.

On the sidelines of the 3rd Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2021) on Tuesday, a contract for the sale of 700 hemodialysis machines between Iranian Aria Teb Firooz Company and Indonesian Barakah Medika Nusantara Company was signed in the presence of the Indonesian Ambassador and the President of Pardis Technology Park.

According to the contract, 700 hemodialysis machines made by the Iranian company will be produced in five years and will be provided to the Indonesian Company.

The Third Technology Investment Meeting was launched in 1996 between eight developing Muslim countries including Malaysia, Turkey, Nigeria, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh so as to develop economic cooperation.

D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organization for development co-operation among the mentioned countries.