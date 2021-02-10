US should take first step to returning to JCPOA - Rouhani

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

Trend:

Iran is ready to fully comply with its commitment any day, when the US fully starts to complying with its Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action commitments, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"A country that left from its commitment and violated international regulations, should be the first to come back to the JCPOA," Rouhani said.

"Today no one should expect Iran to take the first step. Former US president withdrew from JCPOA, and European countries did not comply with its commitments. This triggered Iran to slow down on its commitments," Rouhani said.

"Iran has complied with its commitments since 2015 until today and has kept IAEA informed on all stages. The agency issued reports 15 times during this time and stated in all of them that Iran has complied with its nuclear agreement commitments," he said.

"Even after the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and extensive sanctions against the Iranian nation, we have waited for a year, since the '4+1' countries have promised to comply with their commitments but after one year, the European countries did not fulfill their commitments and we have reduced our commitments," he said.

Rouhani said Iran will stand by its position 'until everyone returns to the JCPOA'.