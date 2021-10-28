US tells Iran ‘window will not remain open forever’ to revive nuclear deal

The US urged Iran on Wednesday to show “good faith” after it agreed to return to negotiations over the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal and warned that the window of opportunity to revive the accord would not last forever, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“We are prepared to return to Vienna, and we believe that it remains possible to quickly reach and implement an understanding on return to mutual full compliance [with the 2015 nuclear deal],” a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

The State Department spokesperson said the talks should focus on “closing the small number of issues that remained outstanding at the end of the sixth round of talks in June.”

“As we have also been clear, this window will not remain open forever as Iran continues to take provocative nuclear steps, so we hope that they come to Vienna to negotiate quickly and in good faith.”