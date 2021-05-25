Names of presidential candidates in Iran announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Ministry of Interior of Iran has announced the names of seven candidates for the 13th presidential election in Iran, Trend reports.

The Guardian Council in Iran has approved the candidacies of the following people for the presidency:

- Saeed Jalili (former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran)

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Alireza Zakani (former MP),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Mohsen Mehralizadeh (former governor of Isfahan Province),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Thus, 5 candidates of the Conservative faction and 2 candidates of the Reformist faction will compete for the presidency in Iran.

As reported, in total, 592 people, including 40 women, have registered for the 13th presidential election in Iran.

The pre-election campaign started from today on May 25 and will continue until June 16.

It should be noted that Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.