Four candidates to run at presidential election in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Four candidates will run for the presidency at Iran's upcoming 13th presidential election tomorrow on June 18, this was reflected in a statement issued by the Iranian Interior Ministry, Trend reports.

The candidates are:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

As reported, the Guardian Council in Iran has approved the candidacy of the 7 candidacies for 13th presidential election in Iran. Of these candidates, Alireza Zakani and Saeed Jalili withdrew their candidacies in favor of Ebrahim Raisi, and Mohsen Mehralizadeh - in favor of Abdulnasser Hemmati.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Reportedly, the presidential election will start at 07:00 local time on June 18, 2021 and will last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.