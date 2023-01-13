Iran, Lebanon FMs review mutual ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in a meeting on Friday discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

Amirabdollahian met and held talks with Bou Habib in Lebanon on Friday.

The meeting was held at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Lebanon are scheduled to attend a joint press conference.

At a press conference on his arrival in Lebanon, Amirabdollahian said that his visit to Beirut at the invitation of the Lebanese Foreign Minister is aimed at bilateral, regional, and international consultations, including talks on the latest developments in Palestine.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to strongly support the people, the government, the army, and the Resistance in Lebanon.