Almost 8% of Iranians over age of 15 infected with COVID-19

Vice Chancellor for Research and Technology at IRAN University of Medical Sciences (IUMS) Abbas Motevallian announced the National Survey results, which shows that some 7.5 percent of Iranians over the age of 15 (equivalent to five million people) have been infected with a form of COVID-19, on a self-reported basis, Trend reports via IRNA.

"This scientific survey shows that a large part of the population of Iranians over age of 15 has been infected with COVID-19," Motevallian said.



Noting that a large part of the population in the country are asymptomatic, he said that "we are studying to determine the exact figure of the coronavirus infection cases in the country.”



"Estimates show that about 10 percent of the world's population has been infected so far,” said Motevallian.

Iran on Nov. 11 registered 462 deaths related to COVID-19 and 11,780 new cases, both the highest daily figures since the outbreak of the disease in the country.



Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that 3,339 of the newly infected were hospitalized.



The total number of confirmed cases has reached 715,068 in Iran, where the epidemic has by now claimed 39,664 lives, she added.



Meanwhile, a total of 536,105 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals, with 5,601 in critical condition still in intensive care units.