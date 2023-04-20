Former NATO SecGen becomes Armenian lobbyist - Euronews

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The visit of Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO secretary general, to Armenia, which is a member of Russia’s six-nation CSTO military alliance, and moreover, the chair of the organization, calls for some answers, Saul Anuzis, a Lithuanian-American, former advisor to the Lithuanian independence movement Sąjūdis and a former member of the Republican National Committee in the US, said in an article at Euronews, Trend reports.

"Rasmussen didn’t mention this in any of the interviews, tweets, and media articles he generated, something he should have done even when his transactional relationship with Russia’s military ally is listed in the EU’s lobbyist register," he said.

Being paid by the Armenian Government, Rasmussen, blamed Azerbaijan for allegedly "blocking" the Lachin-Khankendi road, and, thus, "causing a humanitarian catastrophe". Moreover, after Rasmussen concluded his visit, he published an article on how exactly Azerbaijan is "threatening" Armenia, and claimed that the EU "must prevent another war in the South Caucasus".

"But in the last two years, everything has changed, and Azerbaijan regained its territorial integrity, and it is only a matter of time before this matter is settled once and for all, and in favor of international law. Peace and economic cooperation with neighboring Azerbaijan is, ultimately, the only viable route to a better life for the poor and undeniably long-suffering citizens of Armenia," Saul Anuzis said in his article.

As the author concluded, the surprising reality is that, whether Armenia likes it or not, the country has to come to realize that the only true ally it can gain in the region is Azerbaijan.