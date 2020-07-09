Georgian FM: Bringing of Georgian citizens by special flights to continue in August-September
Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Zalkaliani said that carrying out of special, charter and commercial flights by Georgian Airways Company will continue in August and September to bring Georgian citizens back home, Trend reports citing Georgia First Channel.
The flights will be carried out from Warsaw, Athens, Rome and Barcelona.
Georgia began the process of bringing Georgian citizens back to the country due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest
Azerbaijan, Ukraine to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation (PHOTO)