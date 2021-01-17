Georgian FM to visit Spain

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will pay a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on January 17-20, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

David Zalkaliani will participate in the 113th session of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The Executive Council will select the candidate for the post of Secretary-General of the organization.

“It is noteworthy that Georgia has nominated the current chairman Zurab Pololikashvili for the post of Secretary-General of UNWTO”, Georgian Foreign Ministry reports.

As part of the visit, Zalkaliani will meet with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Migration Minister Jose Luis Escriva.