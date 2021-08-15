Georgia reports 4,314 coronavirus cases, 4,519 recoveries, 35 deaths

Georgia reported 4,314 coronavirus cases, 4,519 recoveries, and 35 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

34,074 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,813 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,261 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,687 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 772 cases and the Imereti region with 618 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 481,578, among them, 421,532 people recovered and 6,371 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 12,66 %, while 10,38 % in the past 14 days.

There are 72 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,841 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,459 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,423 critical patients, 307 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 791,863 people got coronavirus jab.