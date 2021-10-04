Georgian PM meets Turkish Defence Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar discussed cooperation in the field of defence and current security challenges of the region at today’s meeting, the government’s press service said, Trend reports citing 1TV.

It was noted that practical support demonstrated by Turkey for dozens of years have played a significant role in the development of defence forces in Georgia.

Attention was paid to the multinational joint military exercise and its importance in advancing the defence mechanisms and threat resistance, along with an active engagement of allies and friends in them.

The current situation in the region and security issues were also reviewed at the meeting. It was underlined that the Georgian side welcomes the conflict resolution only through the fundamental principles and norms of international law, within the internationally recognized borders, as it has no other alternative.